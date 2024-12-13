COUNCIL chiefs have renewed their commitment to securing the future operation of Cornwall Airport Newquay.
Councillor Louis Gardner, the portfolio holder for the economy, states red lines have been drawn on any deal after the council entered into an exclusivity period with potential partners Adynaton Asset Management LLP and Westcore Europe for the future operation and management of the airport, the surrounding 650-acre estate and business park.
The non-negotiable red lines state that the deal must ensure the continuing operation of the airport.
The agreement must create opportunities for employment at all levels, maximise the economic impact of the airport, minimise the financial burden on the Cornish taxpayer, attract investment to the airport estate; and present a plan for making airport ground operations carbon neutral.
The council also pledges that there is no intention to introduce residential development on the site.
The reassurances follow Noah Law, the Labour MP for St Austell and Newquay, and Ben Maguire, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall, condemning the unitary authority for the “flaws in the consultation, lack of transparency, and potential “poor value for taxpayer money” surrounding its airport plans.
The potential joint venture could see the terminal relocated to the south side at the Aerohub site, three hotels being built as well as a multi-storey car park and airport operations buildings, which would create hundreds of new jobs.
Cornwall Council is looking at the potential of going into partnership to take the financial pressure off when it comes to running the airport, which is subsidised by the taxpayer to the tune of around £4.8m each year.
Negotiations over the deal are still ongoing and must conclude before Cabinet will be presented with a proposal. A final decision is expected early next year.
Cllr Gardner said: “Our ambition was to find the right partner, which we have done, and our aim remains to create some form of joint venture with them that will ensure the airport has a sustainable financial footing, reducing the cost to Cornish residents, whilst ensuring that the airport stays open.
“The red lines we have drawn for any potential deal will ensure these ambitions are met.
“A final decision has not yet been taken. As set out by Cabinet in June we have been working with a potential partner, Adynaton and Westcore on a high-level land use blueprint which we made available for people to see as part of a public consultation in September. The feedback received will be part of the decision-making process.
“It is a bit disappointing to read and hear some comments in the media about this deal which appear ill-informed and not to reflect the reality of where we have got to."
A council spokesperson added: “Throughout the process, the council has been clear that the airport must stay open, and the potential partner is equally clear that they have no intention to close the airport now or in the future given the valuable infrastructure it provides. Indeed, they could not do that without Cornwall Council agreement.”