Cornwall Council has secured money for a £9 million hardship fund to help the most hard-hit households in the county.
A fund to help those in need over the next year has been set up by Cornwall Council. The funding was secured through the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Household Support Fund (HSF).
The fund will primarily be used to prove one-off cash payments. These include £160 to pensioners in receipt of pension credit and other vulnerable adults. Two payments of £80 will be made with the first payment being made between May and June 2023. A second payment will be made between October and November 2023. You do not need to apply.
£160 per child will also be payed to families with children eligible for benefits-related free school meals in Reception to Year 11. Two payments of £80 will be made with the first payment being made between May and June 2023. A second payment will be made between October and November 2023. This payment will be made directly to families and you do not need to apply.
Money remaining is hoped to be used by the council and its partner organisations such as Citizens Advice Cornwall, Disability Cornwall, Cornwall Carers Service and Community Energy Plus to help support those most in need.
Cllr Dr Andy Virr, Portfolio Holder for Adults and Public Health, said:
“The cost-of-living crisis continues to create huge uncertainty and anxiety for many of our residents so it is great that we have again managed to secure this significant funding to help as many as possible.
“Hopefully it will go some way to ensure pensioners and parents in particular can afford to pay their bills and put food on the table for their families.
“The money will also allow the Council and its partners to continue working hard to identify and help those most in need in Cornwall and I would urge people to check out the ‘Cost of Living’ webpages to find out what help they can receive and how to access it."
Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said:
“Previous rounds of HSF funding have provided a much-needed boost to many families on low incomes so I am pleased we have secured an equivalent amount for the next 12 months.
“As a Council we are committed to helping anyone who finds themselves in financial hardship and have pledged to work even more closely with other organisations, businesses, community groups and charities to share knowledge, experience and resource. Only by working together can we help people through this crisis.”