Cornwall Council has said that due to a reduced number of people using the service coupled with increased costs it is currently consulting local members on the closure of centres in Camelford, Callington, Torpoint, Saltash, Launceston, Penzance and St Austell. The council is also looking to transfer the running of 25 of its car parks to a private enforcement company overseen by its company Corserv in a bid to save on running costs and grow revenue.