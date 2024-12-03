IN a bid to save money and as part of its decision to offload 2,000 of its assets, Cornwall Council has named 25 cars parks which are likely to start charging all year round under new management.
The car parks are either currently free all year or during the winter months.
The council’s economic growth scrutiny committee will decide whether to endorse the disposal of the car parks at a meeting next Tuesday (December 10). In March, the council’s Conservative cabinet endorsed a proposal for Cornwall Council to decentralise a number of its environment, heritage and other land-based assets, ten per cent of which are car parks. It hopes to save £2-million by the end of 2026 by doing this.
Following a trial at Towan Headland (Little Fistral) in Newquay, a new model of managing some of the local authority’s car parks has now been considered with a further trial at New Polzeath in place since July. That car park site is leased to the council’s arm’s length company, Corserv Solutions Ltd, and managed by a third party using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR). Winter charging has been introduced at the car park with prices set at “very similar rates” to Cornwall Council car parks.
Car parks now being considered to follow the model are classed as not being in strategic locations – for example, sites which help traffic management or would act as a location for a public transport hub.
A report to next week’s committee states: “Essentially this involves the transfer of a car park site by means of lease to a council-owned company, which would then manage the land; paying a rental at least sustaining the income to the council from the site and removing the liability of the council to maintain and manage the asset. The benefits of this approach are that a single company is managing the maintenance, improvements and car park operations.”
Sixteen sites that are currently free in the winter are being considered for all year round charging and 12 sites that are currently free all year are also being considered for 12-month charging.
The council has named 25 car parks as part of the suggested change. They are:
Rosewarne & Extension, Camborne
Readymoney, Fowey
Helford Village, near Helston
Castle Street, Launceston
Pannier Market, Launceston
Walkhouse, Launceston
St Peter’s Hill, Newlyn
Albany Road, Newquay
Belmon Road, Newquay
Dane Road, Newquay
Tregunnel, Newquay
Watergate Bay, near Newquay
Trebarwith Strand, near Tintagel
Porthcothan Bay, near Padstow
Commercial Road, Penryn
Kittos Field, Porthleven
Belle Vue West, Saltash
Seaton Park, Seaton
Reppers Coombe, St Agnes
Clifden Road, St Austell
Park Avenue, St Ives
Porthmeor, St Ives
Tintagel Visitors Centre
Antony Road, Torpoint
Cawsand, near Torpoint
If endorsed, the parking orders would then go through a round of public engagement, including notices in local newspapers and signs in the car parks. The results of his consultation would be carefully considered before any final decision is made to amend the parking orders and proceed with the transfer of the car parks.
Councillors raised concerns at an economic growth scrutiny meeting in September that decentralisation could lead to car parks being managed by “unpleasant” enforcement companies.
The council currently owns 231 car parks, 48 per cent of which are classed as town centre facilities, a further 25 per cent coastal and rural car parks make up just eight per cent. Cornwall Council receives around £300,000 a year from car park enforcement income, while paid income from parking is roughly around £18m a year.