Following a trial at Towan Headland (Little Fistral) in Newquay, a new model of managing some of the local authority’s car parks has now been considered with a further trial at New Polzeath in place since July. That car park site is leased to the council’s arm’s length company, Corserv Solutions Ltd, and managed by a third party using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR). Winter charging has been introduced at the car park with prices set at “very similar rates” to Cornwall Council car parks.