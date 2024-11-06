A host of events took place during National Care Leavers Week to celebrate the achievements of Cornwall’s care leavers.
Led by the council’s charity partner Carefree Cornwall, the events highlighted the excellent services provided to young people with experience of the care system across our communities.
They included an outdoor adventure day, creative writing workshop, arts and sports, as well as meetings, including a Corporate Parenting Board Takeover Day held in Redruth where young people were given the opportunity to outline their priorities for Cornwall.
Cllrs James Mustoe and Peter Guest, from the council’s children and families overview and scrutiny committee, attended the event on Halloween and even helped make spooky cookies for everyone to enjoy.
Cllr Mustoe, who spent time in the care system, said: “It was great to hear from the young people about what we are doing right and what we could do better, as well getting the opportunity to join them in the kitchen to bake some delicious cookies. I look forward to continuing to work with all involved to ensure young people in care and care leavers in Cornwall are fully supported.
“As a Cornwall Councillor and someone who myself who has spent time in the care system, I am very aware of the critical role that Cornwall Council plays as corporate parents for those children and young people who find themselves in care. This can be for a variety of reasons but the experience and aftermath remains with you for a lifetime, long after you have left care.
"National Care Leavers Week is an opportunity to highlight the work being done to support care leavers in Cornwall and across the country.”
Mari Eggins, chief executive officer at Carefree Cornwall, said: “Care Leavers Week is so important because it reminds us all in Cornwall that children in care and care leavers need to be supported by all parts of the 'corporate parent', both within the council and by the council's partners across Cornwall.
“Care leavers are doing exceptional things in Cornwall to support one another and to show what extraordinary things care leavers can achieve.”
This time last year, the council’s cabinet voted in favour of treating care experience as a ‘protected characteristic’, helping to protect care leavers from discrimination.
The decision effectively added a tenth characteristic to the nine currently protected under the Equality Act 2010: age; disability; gender reassignment; marriage and civil partnership; pregnancy and maternity; race; religion or belief; sex; and sexual orientation.
The move further cements the council’s reputation for delivering some of the best services for care leavers in the country. Its children’s social services are already rated as ‘outstanding’ in their support for care leavers.