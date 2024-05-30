EVENTS offering residents the chance to quiz the leader of Cornwall Council on important local issues have been cancelled.
The ‘Listening to you’ live events, have been running across the county, and see Cllr Linda Taylor visiting Cornish towns to hear from locals about some of their thoughts and concerns.
However, it has been announced that the remaining events have been cancelled.
As a result of the general election announcement, the council will be rescheduling the remaining of our Council Leader's Listening to You public engagement events.
The six events that were taking place in June in St Austell, Truro, Redruth, St Stephen, Penzance and Saltash, will be rescheduled for later this year in the autumn.
New dates for the events will be publicised on the council website: letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/listening-to-you