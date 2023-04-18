PA23/00177: New stables are set to be built in Looe after Cornwall Council gave the green light for permission for new stables, menage and access to highway via existing field gate.
Mr Mark Philp applied to the local authority for the works at stables north of East Park, Trenake Farm, Pelynt.
Pelynt Parish Council supported the application, while one resident raised an objection, with Mr and Mrs Dennett raising concerns to the local authority.
In a lengthy document detailing their objections, the couple surmised: “In brief the proposed development fails to deliver against Cornwall Local Plan Objective 9: Make the best use of our resources and Objective 10: Enhance and reinforce local natural, landscape and historic character and distinctiveness. It: Represents a change of use from agricultural land for food production to an equestrian private/business use, Involves a substantial intrusive new structure out of keeping with the open field agricultural setting,
“It will be clearly visible from surrounding roads and public footpaths and results in an unnecessary new road and access to a public road which creates increased risk to both public road users and Talehay cottages,
“It is questionable given the existing stables at Trenake Manor Farm already provide private equestrian facilities and the existence of better located sites with superior mitigation to landscape impact are in close proximity to the Trenake Manor farm complex,
“It Is questionable when Trenake Manor farm already has a superior and more suitable access which can service this development without the need to access the public highway,
“It degrades the amenity of Talehay cottages and impact local road users. Notwithstanding that the planning application is filled with inaccuracies and misrepresentation of fact we are of the opinion the above more than warrants rejection of this development in this location.”
They also added: “Should Cornwall Council be minded to grant consent for the proposed development despite our legitimate and valid objections, we trust that conditions will be imposed to mitigate the substantial harm to the amenity of the area and the damage the development will cause. At the very least we would expect the access to be relocated and form part of the existing access arrangement to Trenake Manor Farm. Please note we would expect to be consulted as to the nature and type of such conditions given the development's negative impact on Talehay, its guests and its surroundings. Given the precedent that the granting of this planning application would set we would also expect the Planning office to provide detailed reasoning why the development complies with and meets the objectives of the Cornwall Local plan upon granting of consent.”
Cornwall Council granted conditional permission, subject to: “No external lighting shall be installed to serve the menage and stables hereby permitted unless full details of such lighting (to include design, location, periods of illumination and illumination levels) have first been submitted to and approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority. The development shall then be completed and thereafter retained in accordance with the approved details.
“Reason: To protect the rural character and visual amenities of the area and minimise the impact from light pollution; in accordance with policies 12 and 23 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010 - 2030 and paragraphs 174 and 185 of the National Planning Policy Framework 2021”