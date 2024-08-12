A pre-planning application submitted for an art hub on the outskirts of Looe has been advised not to apply for planning.
The response from a planning officer stated: “It is unlikely that the proposed development would receive officer support, we would not encourage the submission of a full application.”
The letter does not constitute a formal decision by the council but does outline reasons for an application to be refused.
The land west of Colts bungalow at Portlooe has been earmarked for development by the owner to include six craft workshops, a central 'hub' building, staff and visitor parking, courtyard with retractable canopy and a standalone solar array.
The currently undeveloped site is classed as agricultural land however and also sits within an Area of Great Landscape Value (AGLV) and adjacent to an area of Cornwall National Landscape (AONB).
The plans were considered to have the “potential to significantly harm the features for which the landscape was designated”.
Furthermore, the planning officer pointed out the intensity of site use in an otherwise open countryside location, and the lack of adequate public transport connections saying: “No details have been provided to demonstrate an overriding locational or business need for the development to be located in this area.”