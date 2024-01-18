THE Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall paid a visit to Liskeard Police Station this week to talk with local councillors about opening a police enquiry office for the town.
Alison Hernandez met with Cornwall councillor's for Liskeard Nick Craker and Jane Pascoe, Cornwall councillor for Liskeard South and Dobwalls, Julian Smith, and members of the local policing team who have been requesting a police enquiry office at the station for a number of years.
Mrs Hernandez looks to announce the re-opening of four front desks in the counties over the next month.
She said: "I’ve reopened Looe already in the local area, do you think Liskeard should be opened too?"