Cotehele reveals its golden Christmas garland
The traditional 60ft dried flower garland has officially returned following two years of absence due to the pandemic and is now open daily in the Great Hall at Cotehele.
This year, celebrations are marking the 75th anniversary of the National Trust looking at Cotehele.
Preparations began in January when the flower seeds were sown in the Cut Flower Garden. In previous years more than 35,000 flowers have been collected, dried and then placed in the garland. Due to the impacts of this year’s varied weather just over 25,000 flowers will be on display.
The varied weather this year does mean that for the first time, visitors are going to get to get to enjoy a golden, yellow, and white display this Christmas. The golden theme is a result of flowers that could withstand and thrive in the unprecedented weather conditions, including the heat wave this summer.
Hannah Milburn, Gardener at Cotehele says: ‘We always say the garland represents the challenges of the growing year, this year is no different. Although the hot temperatures meant many young seedlings struggled, we have seen plants such as statice and xerochrysums flourish in the heat which contribute to the garland’s golden glow’.
Rich Burrow, Visitor Operations & Experience Manager for Cotehele says: ‘as we enter our 75th year of looking after Cotehele, what better way to mark the occasion than a return to a full dried flower garland bursting with bright golden colours spanning the Great Hall’.
‘Even though the growing conditions were less than ideal, 25,000 flowers have been picked and dried and make for a very visual display. The flowers that have been picked and dried shows us the strength of nature in difficult conditions. With the last flower being placed in the garland, we’re looking forward to being part of people’s Christmas traditions once again’.
A tradition since 1956, the garland adorns the Great Hall throughout Christmas
From Saturday 19 November, the Cotehele Christmas garland can be seen within the Great Hall every day until 6 January, (except 25 and 26 December). The garden, estate, restaurant, shop and gallery will also be along with the mill on Saturdays and Sundays.
