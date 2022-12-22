MOTORISTS paying cash to use the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry will have to carry more change in the New Year as the tolls are set to rise.
The cost to cross the River Tamar by car is set to go up from £2 to £2.60 on January 1.
The Tamar Toll Action Group (TTAG) was founded in April 2022 when local residents of Saltash discovered that their costs for using the crossings were to increase by 30%.
Now, the Tamar Toll Action Group is actively campaigning for an end to the tolls and its membership has steadily risen in number to 2,100 since the group formed in May.