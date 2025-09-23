The inquest heard Mr Voyce, who hails from Truro, had attended a shoot on his brother-in-law’s farm on December 7 before spending the evening in the Queen’s Head pub in Glanton. Hugh Wood, brother of Mr Voyce’s wife Anna, said guests had shared port during the day and later moved to the pub, where Mr Voyce drank cider. Mr Wood said he did not notice any signs of intoxication but recalled heavy rain, strong winds and widespread flooding on local roads.