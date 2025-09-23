Cornishman Tom Voyce, a father and former Bath, Gloucester, London Welsh and Wasps player, died in December last year when his Toyota Hilux was swept away at Abberwick ford near Alnwick, Northumberland, as Storm Darragh lashed the region. His body was recovered several days later after a major search operation.
At a hearing in County Hall, Morpeth, Northumberland coroner Andrew Hetherington concluded that Mr Voyce’s death was accidental. He said the 43-year-old had not taken his usual route home and had been misled by floodwaters disguising the dangerous drop at the crossing.
The inquest heard Mr Voyce, who hails from Truro, had attended a shoot on his brother-in-law’s farm on December 7 before spending the evening in the Queen’s Head pub in Glanton. Hugh Wood, brother of Mr Voyce’s wife Anna, said guests had shared port during the day and later moved to the pub, where Mr Voyce drank cider. Mr Wood said he did not notice any signs of intoxication but recalled heavy rain, strong winds and widespread flooding on local roads.
Mr Voyce left the pub around 11.45pm. When he failed to return home to Alnwick, eight miles away, his wife raised the alarm the next morning. Family members searching the area discovered his vehicle near the ford.
Pathologist Dr Clive Bloxham told the hearing the cause of death was immersion in water. Mr Voyce’s body was discovered by a diver on December 12 in two metres of water in a nearby mill pond. Toxicology reports revealed a blood alcohol reading of 215 milligrams per 100 millilitres – almost three times the legal limit of 80. Dr Bloxham said the level would have caused “a significant degree of intoxication with impaired coordination and judgment.”
Police collision investigator DC Victoria Henderson said the Hilux’s number plate was found broken off at the edge of the ford, suggesting the vehicle had entered the water at speed. The vehicle was later found in reverse gear, indicating Mr Voyce may have tried to retreat as the water rose. It was repeatedly struck against a nearby footbridge before being carried under once levels dropped.
DC Henderson said warning signs were in place, but a depth marker on the far side of the ford was submerged and could not be seen.
Mrs Voyce asked whether safety barriers could be installed at the crossing to prevent future tragedies, a suggestion the coroner said he would pass to the county council and police.
Following her husband’s death, Mrs Voyce described the family’s devastation, saying: “Absolutely devastated and heartbroken doesn’t even describe how we feel.”
Mr Voyce, who won nine England caps, played more than 200 Premiership matches during a professional rugby career spanning four top-flight clubs. After retirement in 2013, he worked in banking before moving to Northumberland to set up his own business. He leaves behind his wife Anna and their young son, Oscar.
