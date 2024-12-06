THIS week, I had the privilege of welcoming Al Carns MP, the Minister for Veterans and People, to Torpoint. Hosted just a stone’s throw from HMS Raleigh, we met with veterans from across our community, including representatives from local Royal British Legion branches, to discuss better support for local veterans and serving military personnel.
South East Cornwall is home to a significant number of veterans and serving personnel. Torpoint itself has the third highest number of veterans of any community in the UK, with over 14 per cent of the Torpoint community having served our country. Al recognised this was a valuable opportunity to hear directly from those with lived experience, and their input highlighted the real challenges faced by those who have served our country and how we work together to address them.
Al Carns MP brings a unique perspective to his role as Veterans Minister, having served 24 years in the Royal Marines. Starting as a junior marine and rising to the rank of colonel, he served in multiple conflict zones, including four tours in Afghanistan. His service earned him the Military Cross in 2011 for acts of gallantry and the OBE in 2022 for his contribution to the armed forces. It was clear during the meeting that his military background drives his commitment to public service and informs all his work. His understanding of veterans’ challenges - transitioning to civilian life, accessing healthcare, or finding housing - added real depth to discussions.
For many veterans, finding suitable housing remains a significant challenge, and it was reassuring to hear the Minister express his commitment to addressing this issue. It was particularly positive to hear the Minister pledge support for initiatives like the regular veterans’ breakfasts in Torpoint and the need for more local military housing. We also discussed improving access to healthcare, mental health services, and employment opportunities for veterans.
One of the most encouraging aspects of the meeting was the collaborative spirit. It was important for me that this was a cross-party event with opportunities for challenge and debate, reflecting our shared commitment to supporting veterans. As South East Cornwall’s MP, I’m determined to ensure this constituency is a place where veterans feel more supported and continue to be valued.
The Minister also confirmed the Government’s commitment to Devonport - vital for both our wider local economy and national security. I raised the importance of the discussions around a potential Devonport Deal with the Minister and stressed the need to ensure South East Cornwall benefits. I look forward to working with my neighbouring MPs, Luke Pollard and Fred Thomas, to make this a reality.
The Minister’s promise to return to South East Cornwall for further discussions was warmly welcomed. His visit highlighted how much can be achieved when we work together. Our veterans have given so much to our country - it is our duty to ensure they are supported in every way possible, and this is a personal mission of mine.