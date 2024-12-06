Al Carns MP brings a unique perspective to his role as Veterans Minister, having served 24 years in the Royal Marines. Starting as a junior marine and rising to the rank of colonel, he served in multiple conflict zones, including four tours in Afghanistan. His service earned him the Military Cross in 2011 for acts of gallantry and the OBE in 2022 for his contribution to the armed forces. It was clear during the meeting that his military background drives his commitment to public service and informs all his work. His understanding of veterans’ challenges - transitioning to civilian life, accessing healthcare, or finding housing - added real depth to discussions.