Cornwall’s RSPCA centre has recorded its best year ever for rehoming animals.
The Venton Centre in St Columb re-homed 200 dogs, 209 cats and 48 small animals.
The charity is now looking for volunteers to ensure it keeps up the good work in 2025.
Stuart Hammond from the Venton Centre said: “We are so pleased to have re-homed more animals than ever before in a calendar year.
“This is due not only to the dedication and care of the staff at RSPCA Cornwall branch, but to the members of the public who have taken these rescue animals into their care and given them a forever home.
“However, with more animals being abandoned and owners unable to afford to keep their animals, we will need to dig deep and work even harder in 2025 to rehabilitate and rescue even more animals than in 2024.
“The newly increased capacity of the kennels and existing accommodation upgrades being planned at the branch mean fundraising must go on 365 days a year.
“As a self-funded branch that must raise at least £900,000 a year to keep our centre running, support from our community is essential in our bid to ensure we continue to help the animals of Cornwall.
“There are many ways in which people can help. Volunteer at one of our charity shops in Newquay or Bude and help to turn donated items into money to support rescue animals in need.
“We would be grateful for any time people have available, even if it is only a few hours a week.
“Foster an animal that is not yet ready to find its furever home.
“Run a fundraising event at a workplace or in the community and spread the word about the work we do.
For more information visit www.rspcacornwall.org.uk or those interested in fostering email [email protected]