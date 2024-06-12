CORNWALL’S hospitals and medical facilities remain under pressure after a network IT outage.
The emergency department and ambulance handovers are among areas affected but the majority of IT issues have been resolved.
NHS Cornwall stated work to restore the computer systems continued throughout the night on Tuesday, which had been a "local issue" and not a cyber attack.
A spokesperson for NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care System said:“The majority of our IT issues are now resolved, and we continue to provide all our NHS services.
“Thank you for your understanding, support and patience over this time. It is very much appreciated.
“We can confirm all GP and outpatient appointments, planned operations and procedures are going ahead today and patients should please come to the GP surgery, hospital or health centre as planned.
“Anyone who has had an appointment postponed yesterday will be contacted directly to agree a new date.
“Some areas are still under pressure as a result of the outage, this includes in our emergency department and ambulance handovers.
“Unless it’s a life or limb threatening emergency, we are asking people to use other services so we can help those who need it the most.
“Please continue to access the most appropriate service including your own GP surgery, local pharmacies, NHS 111, minor injury units and urgent treatment centre - please check locations, waiting and opening times online as your nearest may not be you quickest: royalcornwallhospitals.nhs.uk/waiting-times/urgent-care/
“We are grateful to our staff who worked together to continue to provide services and to minimise disruption for patients wherever possible during this time. Thank you.”