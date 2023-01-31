After last week’s column showcasing Phluid record’s featured artist, the amazing Lady Noir, what better way to get 2023 underway than with a massive shout out to all those wonderful landlords and landladies across South East Cornwall that throw their doors open, week in and week out, to provide the Inhabitants of our wonderful Duchy with some of the best live music to be be found anywhere.
At Phluid Records we have had the privilege of watching, streaming, interviewing and working with some incredibly talented musicians, and will be continuing to do so throughout 2023. From Headline acts such as the award-winning Andy Quick Band (Glastonbury regulars and support slot to Paul Weller at last year’s “Tunes in the Dunes”) through to youngsters from Cameron Mill’s amazing Rock Project youth music program. We have spoken with Rosa Hoadley, who has since gone on to BBC Introducing and is working on her second album, and Kai Benjamin, the incredibly talented runner up in last year’s BBC The Voice, and who is currently going on to great things.
There will be many more guests joining our presenters throughout the year, including the Extraordinarily multi-talented Joolz Denby who will be on the Wal of Paine show later this month. Jason and Jazz will be joining the Phluid family during February to begin their Rock and Metal show. (Believe us when we say if Jason doesn’t know a thing about Rock or Metal, it ain’t worth knowing), and we are super-stoked to announce that Callywith College in Bodmin will be joining our expanding list of presenters to provide a show run by its immensely talented students.
Not only that, but we are also pleased to announce our partnership with JJs who, as part of the Kernow Pub Group, have four venues across the local area, all of which will be providing live music as the year gets underway, JJ himself will be joining Leo and Neil on the Wal of Paine show tomorrow Feb 2, from 7PM. DJ Flexxx is already a firm favourite in JJ’s Looe and Liskeard, with Phluid Vision live streaming his performances and providing a watch again platform on Youtube.
Ashley Harding, an amazingly talented singer-songwriter will be a regular at JJs, and will also be joining the Wal of Paine show in March to talk “All things Ashley”.
And so many of these musicians, together with many, many more can be seen in a pub or a club near you.
We are proud to be promoting some of the best live venues across the region in our printed and on-line gig guide. The Cornish Times team have provided their, and our, readers with a “cut out and keep” gig guide for you to put on your fridge (below) so that you now never need struggle to find a night out again.
As we have said, Cornwall has some amazing talent on offer, and here are just a few of the places to get out and see them. The Bullers at Looe, where Pauline will give you a true Looe welcome. Amanda at The Copley Arms at Hessenford will make you very welcome. Tracey at Callington Social Club loves her music so much she keeps it going till midnight. Julie at Saltash Social Club will even let you play pool whilst the bands soundcheck. Damien, Ellie and Eva at JJ’s Liskeard will make sure your glass never runs dry, and the rest of the JJ’s Krew in all their venues are a great bunch. Sarah and Greg at The Barley Sheaf have a band on the last Saturday of the month, together with a roaring log fire. Perfect for these winter evenings.
The Ship at Looe have some great beers on tap, and Anouska at The Globe, also in Looe will guarantee that your night out is fabulous. The guys and Gals at Bar Silo out in Golant will get your nights pumping with some great live bands and regular sessions by International DJ Cat La Chappelle. If you want to travel further afield Heather at Tregonissey War Memorial Club has some outstanding covers bands on. We know, We’ve been. And Eve and Emily at The Old Albion in Crantock, whilst not as regular, have some great artists together with the friendliest welcome to you and your four-legged friend.
Suffice to say that, at Phluid records we are looking forward to a bumper year of great music provided by great people, played by talented people and presented by like-minded people. So, get out there and grab a piece of the action.
If you are a publican or club owner and would like to be included in Phluid Record’s gig guide email [email protected]