As we have said, Cornwall has some amazing talent on offer, and here are just a few of the places to get out and see them. The Bullers at Looe, where Pauline will give you a true Looe welcome. Amanda at The Copley Arms at Hessenford will make you very welcome. Tracey at Callington Social Club loves her music so much she keeps it going till midnight. Julie at Saltash Social Club will even let you play pool whilst the bands soundcheck. Damien, Ellie and Eva at JJ’s Liskeard will make sure your glass never runs dry, and the rest of the JJ’s Krew in all their venues are a great bunch. Sarah and Greg at The Barley Sheaf have a band on the last Saturday of the month, together with a roaring log fire. Perfect for these winter evenings.