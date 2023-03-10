The Conservative Group on Cornwall Council has welcomed confirmation from Devon and Cornwall’s Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez that the front desk of the police station at Looe will soon be reopening.
PCC Hernandez made a commitment to the people of Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to seek to increase the number of police enquiry offices that are open across our communities.
Today PCC Hernandez announced that Looe Police Station will be one of the six stationsacross her area which will have a Public Enquiry Office opening in 2023/24.
Six new Police Enquiry Offices were previously opened in late 2022 and early 2023: Tiverton; Newton Abbot; Truro; Falmouth; Bude: and Penzance. This brought the total of open Public Enquiry Offices across our policing area to 16.
Cllr Linda Taylor, Leader of Cornwall Council said: “The Conservative Group on Cornwall Council is delighted to see PCC Hernandez continue to deliver on her commitments, with this announcement of another police station front desk reopening in Cornwall at Looe.”
“The public are clear that visible policing is an absolute necessity for Cornwall and this continued reopening of police station front desks across our Duchy helps achieve just that.”
“Thank you to PCC Hernandez and her team for this excellent work and we look forward to hearing more details of the reopening in the future.”