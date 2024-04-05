CARERS in Cornwall are being offered discounted membership at Better leisure centres in Bude, Saltash, Liskeard, Bodmin, St Austell, Newquay, Truro, Helston and St Ives until May 14.
GLL, the charitable social enterprise that runs the centres on behalf of Cornwall Council, has partnered with Carers UK in support of the national charity’s activity campaign.
People in receipt of the carer’s allowance are eligible to become members for just £30 per month. This gives them access to gym, swimming, fitness classes and the health suite. Alternatively, for £5 they can enjoy one free activity per month – plus a discount on additional bookings.
By signing up for the Carers UK Active April campaign, they will also receive weekly online physical activity sessions, the opportunity to take part in a mass walking event and information on the health benefits of moving more.
Karen Edmond, GLL’s community sport manager, said: “According to recent research, 67 per cent of the UK’s 5.7-million unpaid carers said taking part in physical activity helped them feel more connected to other people.
“Caring for a loved one can be lonely and that, in turn, may lead to health issues. Joining a leisure centre is a good way of both socialising and getting fitter.”