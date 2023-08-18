Speaking to the Southampton FC official website, ‘Captain Jack’ as he has come to be known by supporters since the announcement of becoming captain, said he was looking forward to the match against the pilgrims. He said: “"That will again probably be another emotional game, back where it all started, at the club that gave me the platform to become a professional footballer, so to go back there as captain is going to be very special for me and very special for my family as well, who will obviously be at the game," he said. "It's going to be a great game and certainly one I'm looking forward to.