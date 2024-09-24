‘Please think before you come to A&E’. That’s the warning from bosses at Cornwall’s biggest hospital trust as they say demand for their emergency department is “much higher than usual”.
They are asking members of the public who require medical intervention to go to the service which best suits their needs as opposed to going straight to the emergency department at their hospital in Truro.
In the event of a medical emergency, the A&E is still available, they stressed, but they added that where something is not an emergency, other treatments or services are available.
This includes minor injury units, GP surgeries, urgent treatment centres or pharmacies.
In the first instance of a non-emergency medical issue where someone might be unsure which service suits their needs, they urge people to call the 111 service to seek advice.
They’ve also called on people attending minor injury units to check online the current waiting times for each one, as ‘the one closest might not be the quickest’.
A spokesperson for the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust (RCHT) said: “We are seeing a much higher number of people than usual in our emergency department (A&E) at Treliske Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust which is leading to longer wait times for everyone.
“If you have a friend or family member who is ready to leave hospital, please contact the ward directly if you can help get them home, there is support available for you on our website.
“If you need medical help in an emergency, we still want to see you.
“But if it’s not an emergency, please consider using our other services available to help and with shorter wait times this includes your own GP surgery, our urgent treatment centre, minor injury units and pharmacies.
“You can check the opening hours and wait times online for our ten minor injury units before you leave; as your nearest may not be quickest.
“If you are unsure of which service to use, our NHS 111 online can advise.
“Thank you for helping us during this very busy time, it is very much appreciated.”