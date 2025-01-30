CORNWALL’S biggest and most colourful, family-friendly fun run is returning to RAF St Mawgan this summer.
Rainbow Run Cornwall is taking place in aid of Children’s Hospice South West on Saturday, June 21.
Anyone aged five years and over can join the fun and get covered in powder paint as they walk or run through eight different coloured paint stations along the five kilometre flat route.
More than 1,500 participants taking part in last year’s event at RAF St Mawgan raised a record breaking £114,000 to support Children Hospice South West’s Little Harbour children’s hospice in St Austell.
Children Hospice South West this year has collaborated with local business Kernow Coatings, based in Penryn, as the new main event sponsor.
Event fundraiser, Kiley Pearce, said: “It is incredible that Rainbow Run is still attracting so many participants of all age’s after 11 years.
“Alongside families making memories with their children, we see fitness groups and clubs taking part together, businesses using the day as a team-builder, and friends using it as an opportunity for a fun day out.
“What is so special is that the event continues to grow in terms of the sponsorship raised, which is down to the dedication and commitment of those taking part, who understand that by participating, they’re supporting their local children’s hospice.
“We thank RAF St Mawgan for allowing us to return each year to use the venue as the home of Rainbow Run.”
Tickets are on sale now, and there is a super-duper early-bird 30% discount for a limited time only.
Participants are asked to raise £25 in sponsorship as an individual, or £70 as a family, and everyone who crosses the finish line will receive a special Rainbow Run medal.
Little Harbour supports over 130 families from across Cornwall and Plymouth through day visits to, and resilience stays at the hospice as well as home visits and virtual support.
It costs around £3-million a year to run Little Harbour which relies almost entirely on voluntary donations.
Super-duper early-bird tickets are £14 for adults and £7 for children and are available until Wednesday, April 2.
To buy tickets, or for more information, visit www.chsw.org.uk/rainbow