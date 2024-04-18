THE agricultural landscape is set to undergo a green revolution in Cornwall with the launch of the Agri Carbon Kernow project.
Agri Carbon Kernow is a collaborative project between Duchy College, Westcountry Rivers Trust, Cornwall Wildlife Trust, and the Farm Carbon Toolkit.
Designed to empower local farmers in reducing their carbon footprint, enhancing water resilience, and fostering nature recovery on their lands, Agri Carbon Kernow aims to drive tangible environmental change while bolstering farm sustainability.
The initiative is a collaborative project, delivered on behalf of the Growth Hub and part-funded by the Good Growth Programme, with farmers participating in the programme benefiting from comprehensive assessments and action plans across three critical areas — carbon footprint reduction, water resilience and environmental management.
Carbon footprint reduction: Participating farms will receive expert evaluation of their carbon footprint, along with a curated list of actionable strategies to minimise it. This includes the development of personalised decarbonisation plans, guiding farmers on the journey towards achieving net zero status and contributing to both local and global climate goals.
Water resilience: Through detailed assessments, farmers will gain insights into their water usage practices and their impact on local watercourses. The program will offer a range of viable options for improving water resilience on farms, along with guidance on accessing funding opportunities to implement these strategies effectively.
Environmental management: Agri Carbon Kernow will assist farmers in evaluating the natural environment of their farms, identifying opportunities for nature recovery and biodiversity enhancement. Participants will receive support in navigating initiatives such as the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI), empowering them to integrate environmentally friendly practices into their farming operations.
Louis Gardner, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for economy, said: "Agri-Carbon Kernow represents a vital step towards a more sustainable and resilient agricultural sector in Cornwall. By providing tailored support and resources, we aim to empower farmers to become champions of climate action and stewards of the natural environment."
Places in the Agri Carbon Kernow program are limited and interested farmers are encouraged to secure their spot in this groundbreaking initiative.
For more information and to express interest in participating, visit ciosgrowthhub.com/agri-carbon-kernow