THE winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced - with 38 winners in Cornwall scooping a combined total of £580,000 for high value prizes only.
New research from online casino guide critiquejeu.info analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) following the April draw.
Two lucky people in Cornwall scooped up a big win of £100,000, one person won £50,000, five people won £25,000, and 11 people won £10,000.
Of the 38 winners from Cornwall, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £36,860.
The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1000 in holdings, was Cornwall and Isles Of Scilly, whose winners received £10,000 with only £10,010 in holdings - £999 for every £1000 held.