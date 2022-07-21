Cornwall Wildlife Trust celebrates National Marine Week
Nine days of coastal activities to get involved with across Cornwall
Subscribe newsletter
Families and individuals are being invited to explore the coast this summer by taking part in Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s National Marine Week events.
The wildlife charity has planned a packed programme of shoreline activities, taking place from 30 July to 8 August, to help people experience Cornwall’s extraordinary marine life up close.
The events include a Silent Disco Beach Clean in Hayle, where participants can dance on the beach whilst picking up marine litter, as well as a guided snorkel tour in Looe with the Trust’s marine experts.
Beachgoers will also be able to get involved with rockpooling sessions in Bude, Perranporth, Polzeath, Newquay and Padstow.
Matt Slater, Marine Conservation Officer at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: “National Marine Week is bigger and better than ever this year, with a huge number of exciting events being held all around Cornwall! Our Cornish seas are teaming with wildlife of all shapes and sizes. Magnificent animals like ocean sunfish and basking sharks are visiting our shores and the striking cuckoo wrasse – one of the most colourful fish in our seas – can be seen swimming through kelp forests.
“It’s a great time to get outside and explore our fantastic coastline. Whether you’re an avid marine enthusiast or you’ve never had a look underwater before, we can’t wait to show you the wonders of our seas.”
National Marine Week, organised annually by The Wildlife Trusts, is a chance to celebrate the extraordinary marine life found around the UK’s shores. Cornwall boasts the longest coastline in England, stretching over 400 miles long, and is home to globally rare grey seals, iconic choughs and the South West’s resident pod of bottlenose dolphins.
The events have been organised in partnership with Cornwall’s Your Shore Network – a movement of 17 community-led marine conservation groups which the Trust coordinates.
Cornwall Wildlife Trust especially welcomes locals and their families to book onto one of their upcoming events.
Matt continues: “Wherever you are in Cornwall, you’re never more than 16 miles away from the coast. Despite this, some locals don’t go to the beach in the summer.
“We have an incredible network of marine groups here in Cornwall – all of which are volunteer led. If you’re interested in protecting our local marine environment, come along and meet the people doing just that!”
For full details of each event and booking information (where required), visit www.cornwallwildlifetrust.org.uk/nationalmarineweek
Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s National Marine Week Events for 2022:
• Beach Clean – The Helford Passage
Saturday, July 30, 10:30-11:30am, Helford Marine Conservation Group, One Bag Beach Clean and Plastic Free Helford
• Rockpooling Taster Day – Widemouth Beach
Sunday, July 31, 12-4pm, Bude Marine Group. Activities include a rockpool ramble, walkover survey, quadrat survey and microscope session. British Divers Marine Life Rescue will also be joining.
• Beach Clean – Perranporth Beach
Sunday, July 31, 11:30am-12:30pm, Perranporth Marine Conservation Group
• Rockpool Ramble – Droskyn Point, Perranporth Beach
Sunday, July 31, 1-2pm, Perranporth Marine Conservation Group
• Summer Snorkel – Hannafore Beach, Looe
Monday, August 1, 1:30-4pm, Cornwall Wildlife Trust and Looe Marine Conservation Group
• Shipwreck and Shoreline pop-up event – Boat Cove, Pendeen
Monday, August 1, 12-3pm, Friends of Portheras Cove
• Rockpool Ramble – Trevone Bay Beach
Tuesday, August 2, 1:30-3:30pm, Cornwall Wildlife Trust and 7 Bays Marine Conservation Group
• Rockpool Ramble – Polzeath Beach
Tuesday, August 2, 2:45-3:45pm, Polzeath Marine Conservation Group
• Snorkel Safari – Mounts Bay
Thursday, August 4, Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s Your Shore team and Mounts Bay Marine Group
• Snorkellnig, Rockpool Safari and Beach Art Competition – Porthpean Beach
Friday, August 5, Three Bays Wildlife Group
• Silent Disco Beach Clean – Hayle Beach
Saturday, August 6, 3-4pm, St Ives Bay Marine Group and Plastic Free Hayle
• Beach Clean – Fistral Beach
Saturday, August 6, 6-7pm, Newquay Marine Group
• Seaquest Sunday – Cligga Head, Perranporth
Sunday, August 7, 11am-1pm, Perranporth Marine Conservation Group
• Seaquest Sunday – Towan Headland
Sunday, August 7, 11am-1pm, Newquay Marine Group
• Seaquest Sunday – St Ives NCI Station
Sunday, August 7, 11am-1pm, St Ives Bay Marine Group
• Radical Rockpool Ramble – Fistral Beach
Sunday, August 7, 5-6.30pm, Newquay Marine Group
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |