Cornwall Wildlife Trust celebrates National Marine Week ( )

Matt Slater, Marine Conservation Officer at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: “National Marine Week is bigger and better than ever this year, with a huge number of exciting events being held all around Cornwall! Our Cornish seas are teaming with wildlife of all shapes and sizes. Magnificent animals like ocean sunfish and basking sharks are visiting our shores and the striking cuckoo wrasse – one of the most colourful fish in our seas – can be seen swimming through kelp forests.