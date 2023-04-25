The appearance of the Aurora Borealis - sometimes referred to as the Northern Lights across Cornwall turned night-time photography enthusiasts into aurora explorers, capturing the spectacular colours and scenes offered before their eyes.
Over the last few days, the clear skies led to the rare sight of the phenomenon, which is not particularly visible to the naked eye but able to be captured on camera.
The northern lights, or the aurora borealis, are an atmospheric phenomenon that's regarded as the Holy Grail of skywatching.
They are beautiful dancing waves of light that have captivated people for millennia and are the result of disturbances in the magnetosphere caused by the solar wind.
Photographers across Cornwall have been capturing the moment they saw the Northern Lights - and have shared their pictures with us!
Rosecraddoc Manor, Liskeard
Alex and Clive Shute sent in these pictures of the Northern Lights at Rosecraddoc Manor.
Colliford Lake
Caroline Brown sent us these images of the aurora borealis, pictured from Mount, near Colliford Lake on Bodmin Moor.
Kit Hill, Callington
Jason Ellway captured the Northern Lights up high looking over Kit Hill, Callington.
Madron, Penzance
A bit further down West, we thought we'd share this picture sent to us by Nick Jager, who pictured the Aurora Borealis at Madron, near Penzance.