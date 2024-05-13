THOUSANDS of people from across Cornwall were able to tick one thing off their bucket list on Friday and Saturday night when they were treated to the magical glow of the Northern Lights.
Many people flocked to beauty spots to watch the spectacular light show but the powerful geometric storm was so strong many people could also see it from their back garden.
The lights occur when charged particles emitted from the sun reach the Earth’s atmosphere and collide with gases around the magnetic poles triggering breathtaking celestial shows.
The Northern Lights were less visible on Saturday night but many people who missed them on Friday were still able to witness the phenomenon.
Below are just a few of our favourites captured by you: