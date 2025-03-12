CORNWALL’S star gazers could be in for a treat this week as the Duchy prepares for a partial lunar eclipse.
Experts have revealed that space enthusiasts could be in for a show this week as a partial lunar eclipse will be visible — weather permitting — down here in the South West.
During the early hours of March 14 the moon will turn from its familiar white hue to a dusky red colour.
From 3.57am, the eclipse begins as the moon enters Earth’s outer shadow. By 5.09am, the partial eclipse starts, with a dramatic darkening, and finally at around 6.58am, the eclipse reaches its peak, though in Cornwall, the moon will have already set.
Those dedicated to the early morning will have the best chance at seeing the phenomenon by looking towards the wester horizon prior to sunrise.
Another eclipse will not be seen in the UK for another six months, until one is expected in September. It could be worth waking up for!