Cornwall takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Cornwall takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Friday 11th November 2022 10:13 am
Chilli Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at Chilli Chinese Takeway, 17a Penpol Terrace, Hayle, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on October 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 401 takeaways with ratings, 292 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.