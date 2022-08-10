Cornwall takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

Cornwall takeaway handed new food hygiene ratingA Cornwall takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Wednesday 10th August 2022 1:41 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Cornish Bakery, a takeaway at 2a Mill Square, Padstow, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on July 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 389 takeaways with ratings, 281 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.