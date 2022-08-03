Cornwall takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

Cornwall takeaway handed new food hygiene ratingA Cornwall takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Nom Nom, a takeaway at 24a Market Place, Camelford, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on July 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 389 takeaways with ratings, 281 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.