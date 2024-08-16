A NEW study has found that Cornwall is the UK’s second most expected area to achieve the fewest top grades in GCSE maths.
The study, conducted by math education platform Calcworkshop, examined data on the number of 16-year-old students achieving grades seven, eight, and nine in GCSE maths between 2019 and 2023, according to the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual).
Sitting just below the Isle of Wight, 17.4 per cent of Cornish students received grades seven to nine between 2019 and 2023. As such, the county’s 16 year olds are 21 per cent less likely to achieve top grades in August 2024.