CORNWALL is set to see out 2024 with a real bang tonight with a series of spectacular fireworks displays among the many highlights set to help ring in the New Year.
Celebrations are set to unfold as residents and visitors alike prepare to party the night away in towns and villages across the county
Every year, towns like Looe, Newquay and St Ives come alive with music, lights and fancy dress, all helping to provide that community feel that Cornwall is renowned for.
Truro City Council is once again hosting its popular double-display fireworks event at Lemon Quay.
The family display starts at 7.30pm with a more traditional celebration taking place at midnight. Both displays are free with families who attend the earlier show being able to take advantage of the £3 voucher scheme for Under-16s, which is redeemable for snacks or a carousel ride.
Likewise in Looe, the famous Banjo Pier will be hosting two dazzling displays. The first starts at 6pm with the second lighting up the harbour as the clock strikes 12.
Prime viewing spots include East Looe Seafront, Pennyland and West Looe Quay. Parking is free at Millpool car park from 4pm to 9am.
Fancy dress will certainly be the order of the day in both St Ives and Newquay as they prepare to welcome thousands into their towns this New Year’s Eve.
There will be firework displays in both St Ives and Newquay Harbours at midnight.