AS we make our way into the four day long Easter break this weekend, many of us will be hoping for sunny and warm weather so we can go out and enjoy the extra hour of daylight that we will gain this coming Sunday.
However, the weather this weekend looks to be quite ‘unsettled’ as Met Office meteorologist, Aidan McGivern, suggests in his ten day trend report for the UK – some areas of the region even saw snow last night!
Down in Cornwall, from today (March 28) areas of the South West have been issued with a yellow weather warning of wind which is in place until 11.59pm tonight – affected areas include; Launceston, Callington, Liskeard, Looe, Fowey, Camelford, Wadebridge, Bodmin, Lostwithiel, St Austell, Newquay, Truro, Helston, Camborne, Falmouth, Hayle, Penzance and surrounding areas.
The rest of the bank holiday weekend looks to be typically Cornish with rain here, there and everywhere.
Friday, March 29 will see mainly light showers throughout the day with some clouds at night.
Saturday, March 30 will be slightly brighter with a relativity clear day and only a few showers by lunchtime.
Sunday, March 31 will be sunnier at around 12pm with some cloud and highs of about 12ºc.
Monday, April 1 will be slightly more damp with rain set to come in around 1pm.