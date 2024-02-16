THIS weekend is set to be a soggy one as the Met Office issues another yellow weather warning for Cornwall.
The warning is set to begin from tomorrow (February 17) at 3pm until Sunday (February 18) until 6pm – so if you’re heading out over the next couple of days, remember your pack your umbrella!
The forecast is said to bring spells of rain, some heavy, which is set to push east across the UK – some disruption is likely.
It is expected that a few homes may be likely to flood, bus and train services will probably be affected with longer journey times and it is likely that there might be some disruption to power supplies and other services.