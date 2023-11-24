This weekend will see some chilly temperatures across Cornwall.
Areas in the South West will be turning cold, with widespread overnight frosts.
Tonight:
Widespread frost is forecast. Cloudy skies will disperse later into this evening. Minimum temperatures of -2 °C.
Saturday:
Saturday will be dry and some sunshine throughout the day following the frosty start. Isolated showers might be possible, Maximum temperature of 7 °C.
Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:
Sunday will see another frosty start with showers moving in later in the day. Rain will be arriving overnight, with showers following into Monday, before returning to dry and calm conditions by Tuesday.