Cornwall's motorists will have 19 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm May 19 to 6am May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A30, from 9pm May 15 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Polyphant to Kennards House lane closure for Openreach works.
• A30, from midnight, April 2 to 11pm October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses on St Erth to St Ives route.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 13 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 7pm May 22 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam junction, Launceston, exit slip road closure for Cornwall Council works, diversion via A30 to Tavistock Road junction.
• A30, from 7pm May 22 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Tolvaddon to Avers junction, Redruth, carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via B3047.
• A30, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Mitchell to Carland Cross lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm May 22 to 4am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple Tor to Bolventor lane closure for barrier repair.
• A30, from 8pm May 23 to 4am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bolventor to Colliford Lake - lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• A30, from 9pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Longrock and Crowlas traffic signals for Openreach works.
• A30, from 7pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth roundabout lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm May 30 to 4am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Fivelanes to Two Bridges - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Mitchell to Carland Cross lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7pm May 31 to 6am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian entry slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via A30 westbound to Loggans Moor roundabout.
• A30, from 7pm June 1 to 6am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers to Scorrier lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm June 2 to 6am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Scorrier to Blackwater lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Blackwater lane closure for horticultural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.