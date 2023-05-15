Cornwall's motorists will have 16 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from midnight, April 2 to 11pm October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses on St Erth to St Ives route.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 7pm May 15 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 7.30pm May 15 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Longrock Bypass carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via Longrock.
• A30, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton Cross lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 8pm May 15 to 5am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford to Kilner Quay. 2-way signals for drainage work.
• A30, from 9pm May 15 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Polyphant to Kennards House lane closure for Openreach works.
• A38, from 8pm May 16 to 4am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulfoot to Castle Motors - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 11pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Connor Downs traffic signals for National Grid works.
• A30, from 7pm May 19 to 6am May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A30, from 8pm May 19 to 4am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria to Highgate Hill lane closure for barrier repair.
• A30, from 7pm May 22 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Tolvaddon to Avers junction, Redruth, carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via B3047.
• A30, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Mitchell to Carland Cross lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm May 22 to 4am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple Tor to Bolventor lane closure for barrier repair.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.