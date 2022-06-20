Cornwall road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Cornwall's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to midnight, December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.

• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A30, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, Chiverton Cross Roundabout - Lane closure Switching for White Lining/Road Marking works.

• A30, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.

• A30, from 7.30am June 21 to 5pm June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Four Winds lane closure for Cornwall Council works.

• A30, from 8pm June 22 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass between Four Winds and Callywith convoy working for resurfacing, No access to/from Helland junction on the A30 westbound.

• A30, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass, Callywith exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38 westbound to Innis Downs and then eastbound to Carminow junction.

• A30, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions approaching St Erth roundabout - multi-way signals leading to lane closures for road marking renewal.

• A30, from 2pm to 10pm on June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• A30, from 7am June 28 to 10am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• A30, from 7.30am June 28 to 5pm June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Four Winds lane closure for Cornwall Council works.

• A30, from 11am to 10pm on June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• A30, from 8pm June 28 to 4am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lifton exit Slip closure for Anti Skid, diversion A30 westbound to Pennygillam and return.

• A30, from 8pm June 28 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass from Callywith to Carminow carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38.

• A30, from 9am to 10pm on June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• A30, from 5pm to 10pm on June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• A30, from 7pm July 4 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate Hill (A39) to Innis Downs (A391) closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A39 and local authority road.

• A30, from 8pm July 4 2022 to 6am July 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Zelah exit slip road closure for improvement scheme, diversion via Henver, junction .