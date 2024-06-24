Cornwall's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Summercourt weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075, A392 and A3058.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am June 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 15 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm June 24 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7.30pm June 24 to 4am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria exit slip closed, for drainage works, diversion via westbound, A30 to Indian Queens, junction and return eastbound.
• A30, from 8pm June 24 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Loggans Moor to Treswithian - lane closure including 2-way signals for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm June 26 to 4am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Newtown to St Erth traffic signals for maintenance.
• A30, from 8pm June 26 to 4am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Colliford Lake, lane closure for emergency barrier repairs.
• A38, from 3am to 10am on June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Doublebois traffic signals for surveys.
• A30, from 8pm July 1 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip lane closure for surveys.
• A38, from 10pm July 1 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Turfdown traffic signals for traffic light repair.
• A30, from 7pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Victoria to Innis Downs carriageway closure for road markings, diversion via old A30.
• A38, from 8pm July 3 to 4am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Bodmin Parkway traffic signals for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple convoy working for road markings.
• A38, from 7pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard Bypass lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Colliford Lake lane closures and convoy working for road markings.
• A30, from 7pm July 8 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Mitchell to Summercourt lane closures for Wildanet.
• A38, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop to Moorswater carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A390 and B3254.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.