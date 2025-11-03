Cornwall's motorists will have 24 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 6am October 27 to 3.30pm November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland - lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 6am November 2 to 6pm December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Blackwater, lane closure for bridge works.
• A38, from 7pm September 29 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 8pm September 29 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 2025 to 6am January 2 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
• A38, from 6am September 20 2025 to 8pm February 20 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross - narrow lanes for construction of new roundabout and housing development scheme.
And a further 18 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 9.30am November 3 to 6pm December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Blackwater, lane closure for bridge works.
• A30, from 7pm November 3 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth to Canon's Town traffic signals for BT works.
• A30, from 7pm November 3 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria entry slip closure installed by Wildanet for utility chamber works, diversion via - A30 eastbound to Innis down and return southbound, A30.
• A30, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chy-An-Mor Roundabout to Newtown Roundabout, junction carriageway closed for carriageway resurfacing works. Diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from 7pm November 4 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Victoria lane closure installed by Wildanet for utility chamber works.
• A30, from 8pm November 5 to 4am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fraddon - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm November 5 to 6am November 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam to Lifton carriageway closed for inspection/survey works. Diversion via A388.
• A38, from 8pm November 5 to 4am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop to Moorswater - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm November 6 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton Cross to Avers carriageway closed for carriageway resurfacing, diversion via A390, A39, A393, A3047 to Scorrier or Avers.
• A30, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Lifton to Pennygillam carriageway closed for inspection/survey works. Diversion via A388.
• A38, from 7pm November 10 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Landrake to Tideford - mixture of two-way traffic lights and lane closures for Road marking and Stud renewals.
• A30, from 8pm November 10 to 4am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, St Erth - narrow lanes for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm November 12 to 6am November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Callywith to Helland convoy for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm November 12 to 6am November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Helland to Carminow Cross carriageway closure for electrical works. Diversion via Old Callywith Road and A38.
• A30, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Newtown Roundabout to Longrock Roundabout - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Highgate Hill to Victoria lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A30, from 6am November 17 to 3.30pm December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland to Chiverton - lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 8.30pm November 17 to 5am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Twelvewoods Roundabout to Turfdown carriageway closures for routine maintenance, westbound, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road. Reverse for eastbound, light vehicles, 18T weight restriction on eastbound, A390 at Lostwithiel.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.