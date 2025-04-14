Cornwall's motorists will have 27 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm January 13 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 8pm February 25 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 to 8pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 23 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm April 14 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass - lane closure and convoy for carriageway resurfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm April 14 to 6am April 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Pennygillam exit slip and Scarne entry slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion for exit via Kennards House and return, diversion for entry via Withnoe and Link Road.
• A30, from 8pm April 14 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Summer Court to Indian Queens - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A38, from 8pm April 14 to 4am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Twelvewoods to Petersfield lane closure for barrier repair.
• A30, from 10pm April 14 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Temple Tor to Bolventor - lane closures for safety barrier repair.
• A30, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam exit slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion via Scarne and return.
• A30, from 8pm April 16 to 4am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Highgate Hill to Victoria - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm April 22 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Summercourt entry slip closed for surveys works, diversion via - A3058, New Row, A30 westbound to Carland Cross and return.
• A38, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Turfdown Road roundabout - four-way signals for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker exit and entry slip road closed with convoy for resurfacing, diversion for entry via local authority network, A38 and Trerulefoot roundabout, westbound, dedicated exit slip via Island Shop, junction and return.
• A30, from 8pm April 22 to 6am May 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 eastbound, exit at Chybucca, B3284, A3075.
• A30, from 8pm April 22 to 6am May 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 westbound, exit at Scorrier, A3047, Wheat Busy loop, B3277.
• A30, from 8am to 6pm on April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, at Bodmin, lane closure for Lumen Technologies cover replacement.
• A30, from 8pm April 23 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Carminow roundabout lane closures for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm April 23 to 4am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford two-way traffic lights for barrier works.
• A30, from 8pm April 23 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon entry slip closed for survey works, diversion via - A30 westbound to Summercourt and return.
• A30, from 10pm April 23 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate Hill entry slip closed for survey works, diversion via - A30 westbound to Summercourt and return.
• A30, from 8pm April 24 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Eastern Green Roundabout to Newtown Roundabout carriageway closed for maintenance works. Diversion via Longrock Road.
• A38, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker, lane closure with convoy working for resurfacing, westbound, dedicated exit slip diversion via Island Shop, junction and return, eastbound, exit onto B3251 via Trerulefoot and return.
• A38, from 6.30pm April 26 to 8am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 7pm April 26 to 8am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 7pm April 28 to 5am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Avers - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm April 28 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Crowlas to St Erth roundabout two-way traffic lights for surveys.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.