Cornwall's motorists will have 27 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm June 26 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross roundabout lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, April 2 to 11pm October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses on St Erth to St Ives route.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 23 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm July 10 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lewannick exit slip road closure for Cornwall Council works, diversion via A30 westbound to Plusha, B3257 and minor road to Lewannick.
• A30, from 7pm July 11 to 4am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian to Tolvaddon - lane closure for horticulture works.
• A38, from 7.30pm July 11 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel carriageway closures for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 8pm July 11 to 4am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm July 11 to 5am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers entry slip road closure for horticulture, diversion westbound to Tolvaddon and return.
• A38, from 9pm July 11 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Liskeard Road traffic lights / lane closure for service repairs installed by BT.
• A30, from 8pm July 12 to 4am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Colliford Lake lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm July 13 to 5am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Hayle traffic lights for manhole renewal on behalf of Lumen Technologies.
• A30, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A38, from 11pm July 14 to 3am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Carkeel to Latchbrook - carriageway closure for safety barrier repairs, diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 7pm July 17 to 6am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Carland Cross carriageway closures for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. No access to the westbound, A30 west of Mitchell, westbound, diversion via A3058 from Summercourt, A392 and A3075 to Chiverton Cross. Reverse for eastbound.
• A30, from 7pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Launceston to Two Bridges lane closures for pavement surveys.
• A30, from 7pm July 17 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Downs lane closure for drainage survey.
• A30, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treburseye exit slip road closure for pavement surveys, diversion to Kennards House exit and return via E Park.
• A30, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards House entry slip road closure for pavement surveys, diversion east to Pennygillam exit and return.
• A38, from 8pm July 17 to 5am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Lower Clicker lane closures for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrer to Avers, lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 8pm July 17 to 5am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker exit slip road closure for electrical works, diversion east to Trerulefoot Rbt and return.
• A30, from 7pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Launceston to Kennards House carriageway closure for pavement surveys, diversion via E Park, Tregadillett to Kennards House, Convoy Working from Kennards House to Two Bridges.
• A30, from 7pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards House to Two Bridges Lane closures for pavement surveys.
• A30, from 7pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards House to Two Bridges Lane closures for pavement surveys.
• A30, from 8pm July 20 to 5am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon entry slip road closure for electrical work, diversion eastbound to Avers and return.
• A30, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth to Cannons Town traffic lights for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.