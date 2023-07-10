• A30, from 7pm July 17 to 6am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Carland Cross carriageway closures for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. No access to the westbound, A30 west of Mitchell, westbound, diversion via A3058 from Summercourt, A392 and A3075 to Chiverton Cross. Reverse for eastbound.