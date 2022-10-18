Cornwall road closures: almost two dozen for motorists to avoid this week
Cornwall's motorists will have 20 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Ludgvan to Canon's Town traffic signals and convoy working for road markings.
• A30, from 8pm October 17 to 4am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Goss Moor to Highgate Hill - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.
• A30, from 7pm October 17 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A30, from 8pm July 4 2022 to 6am July 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Zelah exit slip road closure for improvement scheme, diversion via Henver, junction .
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to midnight, December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
And a further 14 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A38, from 8pm October 19 to 5am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Latchbrook to Stoketon - two-Way signals for carriageway Reconstruction/Renewals.
• A30, from 8pm October 19 to 6am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth roundabout lane closures/traffic signals for road markings.
• A30, from 8pm October 20 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions St Erth to Loggans Moor - carriageway closure for White Lining/Road Markings. *diversion via B3301.
• A38, from 8pm October 20 to 5am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Catchfrench to Trerulefoot - two-Way signals for Gantry works.
• A30, from 7.30pm October 21 to 4am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Highgate - carriageway closed between exit and entry slip roads for emergency barrier installation, diversion via exiting A30 and immediately re-joining A30 westbound.
• A30, from 7pm October 24 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland Cross lane closure for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 7pm October 25 to 7am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Island Shop lane closure for statutory undertaker works.
• A38, from 8pm October 25 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Landrake Convoy Working for Road Marking.
• A30, from 7pm October 31 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, Bodmin Bypass between Callywith and Four Winds lane closures for surveys, No access to/from Helland junction on the A30 westbound.
• A30, from 7pm October 31 to 5am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, Loggans Moor to Treswithian closed for maintenance works. Diversion via minor road through Roseworthy and Connor Downs.
• A30, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trebursye to Launceston convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trebursye entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via E Park Road to Kennards House.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.