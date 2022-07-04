Cornwall road closures: almost two dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Cornwall's motorists will have 21 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A30, from 8pm June 28 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass from Callywith to Carminow carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38.

• A30, from 8pm June 27 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.

• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to midnight, December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.

• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.

And a further 17 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A30, from 7pm July 4 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate Hill (A39) to Innis Downs (A391) closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A39 and local authority road.

• A30, from 8pm July 4 2022 to 6am July 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Zelah exit slip road closure for improvement scheme, diversion via Henver, junction .

• A30, from 7pm July 5 to 5am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lifton Down to Launceston - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.

• A30, from 8pm July 6 to 4am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Tolvaddon to Redruth - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• A30, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass, Callywith exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38 westbound to Innis Downs and then eastbound to Carminow junction.

• A30, from 7pm July 8 to 5am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Two Bridges to Polyphant - lane closure for horticulture works.

• A30, from 7pm July 11 to 4am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Kennards House to Trebursye - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.

• A38, from 7pm July 11 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker to Trerulefoot convoy and lane closures for carriageway resurfacing with central reservation gaps closed. Traffic wanting to cross from westbound to eastbound, will be diverted to Island Shop and return to exit. Eastbound to westbound, traffic will be diverted to Trerulefoot Roundabout and return to exit.

• A30, from 7pm July 11 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.

• A38, from 7.30pm July 11 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carkeel to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closures for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.

• A30, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass from Callywith to Carminow carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38.

• A30, from 7pm July 12 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trebursye to Pennygillam - Lane closure and Narrow Lanes for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.

• A30, from 7pm July 13 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria to Highgate Hill (A39) closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via local authority road and A39.

• A38, from 7.30pm July 13 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel closed for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.

• A30, from 7pm July 14 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innis Downs (A391) to Victoria closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via local authority road.

• A30, from 7pm July 15 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innis Downs (A391) exit slip road closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A30 westbound to Victoria and return to exit.

• A30, from 7pm July 18 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innis Downs (A391) to Highgate Hill (A39) closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via local authority road and A39.