Cornwall road closures: almost two dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Cornwall's motorists will have 22 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A30, from 8pm June 22 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass between Four Winds and Callywith convoy working for resurfacing, No access to/from Helland junction on the A30 westbound.

• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to midnight, December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.

• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.

And a further 19 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A30, from 2pm to 10pm on June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• A30, from 8pm June 27 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.

• A30, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Eastern Green Roundabout - Lane closure Switching and multiway signals for White Lining/Road Markings.

• A30, from 7am June 28 to 10am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• A30, from 7.30am June 28 to 5pm June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Four Winds lane closure for Cornwall Council works.

• A30, from 11am to 10pm on June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• A30, from 8pm June 28 to 4am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lifton exit Slip closure for Anti Skid, diversion A30 westbound to Pennygillam and return.

• A30, from 8pm June 28 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass from Callywith to Carminow carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38.

• A30, from 9am to 10pm on June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• A30, from 5pm to 10pm on June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• A30, from 9pm July 1 to 6am July 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston to Liftondown carriageway closed for Electrical works. Diversion via A388.

• A30, from 7pm July 4 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate Hill (A39) to Innis Downs (A391) closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A39 and local authority road.

• A30, from 8pm July 4 2022 to 6am July 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Zelah exit slip road closure for improvement scheme, diversion via Henver, junction .

• A30, from 7pm July 5 to 5am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lifton Down to Launceston - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.

• A30, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass, Callywith exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38 westbound to Innis Downs and then eastbound to Carminow junction.

• A30, from 7pm July 8 to 5am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Two Bridges to Polyphant - lane closure for horticulture works.

• A30, from 7pm July 11 to 4am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Kennards House to Trebursye - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.

• A38, from 7pm July 11 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker to Trerulefoot convoy and lane closures for carriageway resurfacing with central reservation gaps closed. Traffic wanting to cross from westbound to eastbound, will be diverted to Island Shop and return to exit. Eastbound to westbound, traffic will be diverted to Trerulefoot Roundabout and return to exit.

• A38, from 7.30pm July 11 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel closed for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.