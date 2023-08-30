Cornwall's motorists will have 23 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 21 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7.30pm August 29 to 5am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Tideford traffic signals for carriageway repairs.
• A30, from 8pm August 29 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Chybucca traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 7pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Carminow Cross to Turfdown Roundabout multiway traffic signals for carriageway surfacing works.
• A38, from 7.30pm August 30 to 4am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford to Landrake - two-way signals for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Fraddon to Victoria - lane closure for central reservation works.
• A30, from 8pm August 31 to 5am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Two Bridges to Kennards House - mobile lane closures for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm August 31 to 5am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Chy-an-Mor roundabout lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm August 31 to 5am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Indian Queens to Fraddon - mobile lane closures for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Carminnow to Bodmin Parkway two-way signals for carriageway surveys.
• A30, from 7pm September 1 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carminnow to Callywith - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm September 1 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Temple lane closure for carriageway surfacing works.
• A38, from 7.30pm September 1 to 4am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Landrake to Stoketon - two-way signals for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm September 4 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A38, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross traffic signals and convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards House carriageway closed for carriageway surfacing works. Diversion via the exit and entry slip roads.
• A30, from 7pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tavistock Road to Kennards House lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm September 11 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth exit slip lane closures for Cornwall Council maintenance works.
• A30, from 7pm September 11 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 7pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Loggans Moor traffic signals and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A38, from 8pm September 11 to 5am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel carriageway closures for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross to Carkeel roundabout carriageway closures for resurfacing, diversion via local road and A388.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.