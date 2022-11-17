Cornwall restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Smart Vend Limited, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at A30 Chiverton To Carland Cross Site, Carland Cross, Mitchell, Newquay was given the score after assessment on October 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,587 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,289 (81%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.