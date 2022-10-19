Cornwall restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Wednesday 19th October 2022 8:45 am
Whitsand Bay Fort Holiday Village, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Whitsand Bay Holiday Park, Military Road, Torpoint, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on September 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,574 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,284 (82%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.