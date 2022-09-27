Cornwall restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By PA
Tuesday 27th September 2022 10:36 am
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Beach Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Beach Cafe, Porthluney Beach, Caerhays, St Austell was given the score after assessment on September 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,567 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,284 (82%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.