Cornwall restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

Cornwall restaurant handed new food hygiene ratingA Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Patrick Jack
Thursday 30th June 2022 7:41 am
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Little China Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 23 Church Street, Mevagissey, St Austell, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on June 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,545 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,276 (83%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.